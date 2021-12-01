Hawks net R240 million cocaine haul at Durban Harbour

“The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team received information about a MSC vessel that was sailing from the South America to South Africa transporting containers with wooden flooring boards which had cocaine concealed within the consignment,” said Hawks spokesperson, Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo.

DURBAN – Investigators have recovered 600kg of cocaine during a bust at the Durban Harbour.

“The drugs weighed 600kg with an estimated street value of R240 million.

“The bricks of cocaine were found hidden in large black sports bags, hidden between the boards.

She said upon arrival, the container was searched.

No arrests were made at this stage pending the ongoing investigation,“ Mbambo said.

Hawks' National Head, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya is pleased with the seizure.

“I appreciate the efforts by the members of the DPCI (Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) in disrupting the supply of the drugs. With the cargo safely in good hands, we shall now be focusing on the perpetrators.