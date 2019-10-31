Durban - Nokuthula Khanyile of the Department of Social Development, is under investigation by the Hawks for alleged corruption and victimisation of staff, among other allegations.
Khanyile is one of the longest serving head of departments in the KZN provincial government
Khanyile’s troubles started when officials reported her to the Hawks and the elite investigation unit later kicked off an investigation against her.
In a letter from the staff to the head of the Hawks in KZN, Brigadier Kgodi Kgamane and which was leaked to Independent Media, the HoD is accused of “kleptocracy, self-enrichment, misleading performance management information, flawed SCM (supply chain management) processes and intimidation of services providers and officials.”
She is also accused of gross insubordination and refusal to take instructions from the executive authority - signalling that Khanyile is not getting along with the department’s MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, who took office in May from Weziwe Thusi.