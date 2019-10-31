Hawks probe KZN social development head for corruption









File picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA). Durban - Nokuthula Khanyile of the Department of Social Development, is under investigation by the Hawks for alleged corruption and victimisation of staff, among other allegations. Khanyile is one of the longest serving head of departments in the KZN provincial government Khanyile’s troubles started when officials reported her to the Hawks and the elite investigation unit later kicked off an investigation against her. In a letter from the staff to the head of the Hawks in KZN, Brigadier Kgodi Kgamane and which was leaked to Independent Media, the HoD is accused of “kleptocracy, self-enrichment, misleading performance management information, flawed SCM (supply chain management) processes and intimidation of services providers and officials.” She is also accused of gross insubordination and refusal to take instructions from the executive authority - signalling that Khanyile is not getting along with the department’s MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, who took office in May from Weziwe Thusi.

“This is viewed as a step in the right direction that we seek to investigate the trepidations as outlined below: Soliciting Money for self-benefit (HoD). Security and cleaning companies contracted to the department pay a certain monthly amount to sustain the HoDs private security and school fees for her child. Channelling departmental resources for the benefit of political parties for electioneering purposes, instructing NPOs to deliver food parcels on opposition political terrains. This leads to victimisation of those NPOs that did not want to comply with such instructions,” the aggrieved staff said in the detailed letter.

In the same letter, they dragged University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), one of the prestigious universities in the country, and alleged that it unduly benefited from Khanyile’s alleged corrupt activities.

“Matter regarding the improper appointment of the University of KwaZulu-Natal requesting the university to submit some proposals for analysing 10 000 household profile forms and produce a report (whereas there are internal systems to can deliver on this) (sic). Proper procurement procedures were not followed in appointing the University of KwaZulu-Natal to do the aforementioned exercise. An amount of (R)1.4 million was paid during the financial year 18/19 to the university without any delivery of what was intended with regards to the exercise or services required,” further reads part of the letter sent to the Hawks.

Spokesperson for Hawks KZN Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed they are looking at the allegations against Khanyile as outlined in the letter.

“We can confirm that Hawks members from Durban Serious Corruption Investigation is investigating the matter and feedback will be relayed to the complainant,” Mhlongo said briefly in a written response on Thursday.

The department’s spokesperson, Mhlaba Memela, did not respond to questions sent to him on Wednesday about the matter.

Political Bureau