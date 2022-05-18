Hawks rescue kidnapped Eastern Cape woman from car in Durban CBD

Durban: An Eastern Cape woman who was allegedly kidnapped on Sunday has been rescued in Durban. According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, the 30-year-old woman has been taken to hospital for a medical examination.

One person, aged 23, has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Sterkspruit Magistrate’s Court, in the Eastern Cape shortly. According to Mhlongo it is alleged the female was kidnapped by unknown suspects who allegedly demanded cash from the victim’s family. “A case of kidnapping was reported at Sterkspruit SAPS.

“Thereafter information was received that the victim was in Durban and Hawks members were alerted. “Members intercepted the suspect’s vehicle in the Durban CBD and rescued the victim. “The suspect was arrested and handed over to the Sterkspruit detectives for further investigation.”

