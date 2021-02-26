Hawks seize heroin from Teddy Mafia’s storage facility
Durban – Over R200k worth of heroin has been seized at alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia’s storage facility in Shallcross.
Yaganathan Pillay, known as Teddy Mafia, was shot dead in his Shallcross home on January 4.
His alleged killers were thereafter beheaded and burnt in full view of the community.
At the time KZN SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said that at approximately 2pm the owner of the property known as Teddy Mafia had informed his daughter that he was expecting visitors.
“Upon arrival of the suspects at their home, the daughter proceeded to the back of their property when she heard gun shots. The daughter then established that her father had been shot. The community apprehended both suspects and they set them alight thereafter beheading the both of them,” he said.
This week police spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said an intelligence-driven operation was conducted by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau in Durban with Crime Intelligence Unit and Metro Police.
“A 41-year-old suspect was at Teddy Mafia’s storage (facility) on Table Mountain Street in Shallcross when police pounced on the place.
“Police seized 10 700 capsules of heroin with an estimated street value of more than R214 000. He was charged for dealing in drugs and possession of drugs.”
The suspect appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court.
IOL