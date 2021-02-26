Hawks seize heroin from Teddy Mafia’s storage facility

Durban – Over R200k worth of heroin has been seized at alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia’s storage facility in Shallcross.

Yaganathan Pillay, known as Teddy Mafia, was shot dead in his Shallcross home on January 4.

His alleged killers were thereafter beheaded and burnt in full view of the community.

At the time KZN SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said that at approximately 2pm the owner of the property known as Teddy Mafia had informed his daughter that he was expecting visitors.

“Upon arrival of the suspects at their home, the daughter proceeded to the back of their property when she heard gun shots. The daughter then established that her father had been shot. The community apprehended both suspects and they set them alight thereafter beheading the both of them,” he said.