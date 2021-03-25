Hawks swoop in on R1.5m Pinetown meth lab
DURBAN - OFFICERS from the Hawks Durban Serious Organised Crime Unit have arrested a 44-year-old man and recovered drugs, chemicals and powder valued at almost R1.5million.
Hawks KZN spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said in collaboration with Crime Intelligence, an intelligence driven operation was conducted after information was received about a suspect who was manufacturing drugs in Pinetown.
Mhlongo said officers pounced on the suspect’s premises and a search was conducted.
Upon searching the premises, members found various equipment used to manufacture drugs, chemicals and powder suspected to be methcathinone, commonly known as 'cat' or 'ephedrine'.
“The street value of the seized paraphernalia and drugs is approximately R1 497 000.00. He was subsequently placed under arrest," he said.
Mhlongo said the suspect was due in court today.
In a separate arrest, Mayville Crime Prevention officers arrested a man and recovered heroin capsules recently.
A source said officers received a tip-off about a man dealing in drugs and proceeded to the given location where they found drugs and arrested the man.