Hawks swoop in on R1.5m Pinetown meth lab

DURBAN - OFFICERS from the Hawks Durban Serious Organised Crime Unit have arrested a 44-year-old man and recovered drugs, chemicals and powder valued at almost R1.5million.

Hawks KZN spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said in collaboration with Crime Intelligence, an intelligence driven operation was conducted after information was received about a suspect who was manufacturing drugs in Pinetown.

Mhlongo said officers pounced on the suspect’s premises and a search was conducted.

Upon searching the premises, members found various equipment used to manufacture drugs, chemicals and powder suspected to be methcathinone, commonly known as 'cat' or 'ephedrine'.