File picture.

Johannesburg - The Health Professions Council of South Africa’s (HPCSA) Inspectorate Office on Friday said an unregistered practitioner - a foreign doctor - has been arrested in Durban. The Health Professions Council of South Africa’s (HPCSA) said it continues to clamp down on unregistered practitioners.

On 26 June 2019, the Inspectorate Office along with the Hawks in Durban conducted an inspection at the practice of Dr T Mndaweni, in Acorn Street.

Upon arrival, the investigating team established that Dr Mndaweni was on leave and a locum had been employed to treat patients.

The locum, a doctor whose name is known to the African News Agency (ANA), indicated that he is a Congolese national and had been working at the practice since Monday, 24 June 2019.

However, it was established that the doctor was not registered with Council. This is in Contravention of Section 17(1)(a), Section 33, Section 34 and Section 39 of the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974.

The unregistered doctor was arrested and a criminal case against him as been opened.

Before his arrest, the doctor had treated four patients. Files of the patients were seized by authorities along with a prescription he had written for one of them and will be used as evidence.

It was not clear when the doctor would appear in court.

African News Agency (ANA)