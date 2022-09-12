He died a hero, says community after father drowns while rescuing his daughter at KZN beach

Durban – Residents have praised the efforts of a father who died while saving his daughter at Thompson’s Bay on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. Medi Response KZN’s Paul Herbst said the man had gone to rescue the girl who had been washed into the surf.

“It is reported a family had been taking photographs on the rocks when a wave washed a child into the surf. The man dived in after the child and managed to pass her to a relative. He then got into distress and was swept away,” Herbst said. He said despite extensive advanced life support attempts, resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful and the man was declared dead on scene. “A real life hero. I sincerely hope he gets the recognition and respect he deserves and I hope his family is rightfully seen to,” Kugan Pather said.

“At least he died a hero,” Brandon Hutchinson Houghton said. Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy drowned after he and another teenager got into difficulty while swimming at Mzamba Beach in Port Edward. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said a group of seven people from Harding were swimming when the two were allegedly caught in rip currents.

Lambinon said the NSRI Port Edward duty crew were activated following a call to NSRI Emergency Operations Centre from local fishermen reporting a drowning in progress. “Upon arrival, one of the casualties, aged 12, was found on the beach. He was in a critical condition suffering non-fatal drowning symptoms, while the 14-year-old was reported to be missing in the water. NSRI medics rendered medical treatment to the younger boy and once stabilised, he was rushed to a local facility while a search commenced for the missing teenager,” Lambinon said. He said the 12 year old was stabilised on the beach and transported off the beach in an NSRI off-road rescue vehicle to the ambulance.

During a search, the missing teen was located. “His body had washed up onto rocks, about 250m north of where they had been swimming. NSRI and police Search and Rescue found the teenager deceased and recovered the body of the teenager from the rocks. The body has been taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. Police have opened an inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased teenager,” Lambinon said. IOL