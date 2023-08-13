‘He stimulated township tourism’, says KZN MEC as condolences pour in for Eyadini owner, Jabulani Mjey Zama

Messages of condolences are pouring in as news of the death of Jabulani Mjey Zama, owner of Eyadini Lounge in Durban filters across South Africa. The news of Zama’s death follows a statement made by the restaurant about its closure following the owner’s stroke.

“Due to his health condition and road to recovery, Eyadini Lounge will be temporarily closed until further notice. “His family asks for your prayers during these trying times. We believe he will be better and back in joyful spirits,”the statement read. However, on Sunday, Zama’s death was confirmed by IOL’s sister publication Isolezwe with a Facebook post, and social commentator The Instigator on Twitter.

MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environment Affairs, Siboniso Duma conveyed his condolences to Zama’s family stating the establishment was the most popular destination for tourists and a source of jobs for artists and hundreds of youth in the Umlazi township. “On behalf of all categories of staff in the department and two of our entities - the KZN Tourism Authority and the KZN Liquor Authority, we wish to express our deepest condolences to the family. “In particular, our hearts are also with the staff, events organizers, artists, and other emerging entrepreneurs in the entire value chain of the hospitality industry who are now facing uncertainty as a result of this tragic development. Every week he provided food to local communities who were exposed to food insecurity,” Duma said.

Zama, was also known as ‘Jigger Money’. Duma said the popular businessman put the Umlazi township firmly on the global map as a destination for tourists and music lovers. “Through his shisanyama, he stimulated township tourism and in the process created memorable experiences for international and national tourists.

"Importantly over the years, Jigger Money served as a role model and inspiration to upcoming entrepreneurs especially in the townships and rural areas. "He was living proof that local is lekker and that a local sphere of government is where tourism happens," Duma said.