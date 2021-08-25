He was a 'fun-loving and caring person', says mom of boater killed in Hazelmere Dam freak accident

DURBAN - Stefan Sonnthal, the 30-year-old man who died in a freak boating accident at the weekend, has been described as a "fun-loving, caring, family person". Sonnthal's body was retrieved from the Hazelmere Dam on Monday afternoon.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said Sonnthal went missing on Sunday after he fell off a boat and failed to surface. It is alleged that he had been on a boat with two friends when he fell off it and hit a propeller. Speaking to East Coast Radio, Susan Sonnthal said her son had moved back to South Africa after attending a university abroad. Two years ago, he moved to Umdloti.

She said he had dual American-South African citizenship Sonnthal was a free-diving and scuba instructor. According to Susan Sonnthal, her son was a fun-loving, caring, family person, who was a loyal South African. "My son had done a free-diving course. He could hold his breath underwater for four minutes. It has nothing to do with how good a swimmer you are. He wasn't wearing a life jacket ... but if he'd worn a life jacket, I wouldn't had spent two days waiting for them to find him," she said.