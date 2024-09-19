‘He was my comrade and colleague, but he was also a friend’: President Ramaphosa says he will miss Pravin Gordhan

In a heartfelt tribute, President Cyril Ramaphosa described Pravin Gordhan as a very good friend. Ramaphosa spoke at Gordhan’s funeral on Thursday at the Durban ICC.

“I will miss our many discussions over many hours, and the telephone conversations late into the night. I valued his frankness and forthrightness.” Ramaphosa said despite Gordhan’s immense contribution to this country, he was, at all times, a humble human being and activist. “It was his humility as a person and as a leader that made him great.”

Ramaphosa said even as a Member of Parliament and even as a Minister, at his essence, Gordhan remained a grassroots activist. “He was one of those rare people who knew the cost of struggle.” The President said Gordhan became known as a seasoned negotiator and astute tactician.

“He played an important role in our country’s peaceful transition to democracy.” Ramaphosa said Gordhan understood the value of the work he was given. “He understood that efficient revenue collection was essential for the fundamental transformation of our society.

“He understood that careful management of public finances was vital for the education of our children and the health of our population.” Speaking about State capture, Ramaphosa said: “During one of the most painful chapters in our democratic history, as the state was being looted by the powerful and connected, he chose to resist. “Using all means at his disposal, he worked to thwart the capture of the state.”

Ramaphosa said Gordhan refused to be silenced and was ready to confront those, who had once been his comrades. “ (Those) Who had abandoned the cause of the people. This earned him the ire of the enablers of state capture.” The President said that Gordhan endured vicious personal attacks, many of which were racist.

“It was shameful then, and it remains shameful now.” Ramaphosa said the most fitting tribute we can pay to him is to reflect on our own actions. “To consider what we can and should each do to serve our country."