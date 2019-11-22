PORT ELIZABETH – The Portfolio Committee on Health on Friday started the KwaZulu-Natal leg of its public hearings on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill in Jozini.
The public hearings, which started in the afternoon, saw a packed Makhonyeni Hall which included members of the public, traditional healers and healthcare workers.
The NHI is the financing system that will ensure all South African citizens and legal long-term residents are provided with essential healthcare, regardless of their employment status and ability to make a direct monetary contribution to the NHI Fund.
Committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo told the meeting that the right to healthcare and the right to life superseded all other rights.
He said the committee was there to listen to all concerns and suggestions and would consider them during deliberations on the Bill.