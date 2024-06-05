Health department calls for vigilance after KZN records two more cases of Mpox

The Department of Health is calling for vigilance after two more cases Mpox (previously monkeypox) have been confirmed in KwaZulu-Natal. "The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has informed the department of two more positive cases of Mpox this week, both confirmed from the local health facilities in Durban," the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The department's Foster Mohale urged members of the public who have been in close contact with known or suspected patient/s of Mpox disease to urgently visit a healthcare facility. Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said the preliminary case finding report has revealed that the two recent cases had contact with the previously confirmed case in the province. This suggests that there is local transmission of the disease, which could potentially lead to a larger outbreak in the province. "This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the country to four (three in KwaZulu-Natal and one in Gauteng); all of them are South African males of mid and late 30s," Mohale said.

What is Mpox? Mpox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, sexual contact, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding. The incubation period of mpox is usually from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days. What are the symptoms of Mpox?