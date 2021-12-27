Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hail predicted for parts of the country, warns SAWS

The SA Weather Service said 80% of rain and storms were predicted over the western parts of the province while there was a 60% chance of rainfall in other parts of the province.

"A significant amount of rainfall is expected over northern parts of the province, namely Amajuba, Zululand and the uMkhanyakude districts. This could lead to flooding in some places," the weather bureau said.

Meanwhile, an orange level 6 warning has been issued for disruptive rain expected over the central and eastern parts of the North-West, central and eastern parts of the Free State, Gauteng and western parts of the Mpumalanga highveld and south-western parts of Limpopo.

According to SAWS, this could result in flooding of roads and bridges, flooding of settlements and low-lying causing danger to life as well as poor driving conditions.