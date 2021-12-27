Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hail predicted for parts of the country, warns SAWS
Durban –Widespread showers and thunderstorms are predicted for parts of KwaZulu-Natal today.
The SA Weather Service said 80% of rain and storms were predicted over the western parts of the province while there was a 60% chance of rainfall in other parts of the province.
"A significant amount of rainfall is expected over northern parts of the province, namely Amajuba, Zululand and the uMkhanyakude districts. This could lead to flooding in some places," the weather bureau said.
Meanwhile, an orange level 6 warning has been issued for disruptive rain expected over the central and eastern parts of the North-West, central and eastern parts of the Free State, Gauteng and western parts of the Mpumalanga highveld and south-western parts of Limpopo.
According to SAWS, this could result in flooding of roads and bridges, flooding of settlements and low-lying causing danger to life as well as poor driving conditions.
"A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain is expected over the western and southern parts of Limpopo, and the eastern and central parts of Mpumalanga. A yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning expected over the western half of the Eastern Cape, resulting in localised damages to infrastructure, settlements, vehicles, livelihood and livestock. Localised flooding due to heavy downpours can also be expected," the weather bureau said.
A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning is expected over the Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape resulting in flooding of roads, low-lying bridges, informal settlements and major roadways, such as the Meiringspoort area.
