Slindelo Khumalo, aged 14, was last seen by her family on February 25. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town - Police in Dannhauser in KwaZulu-Natal have appealed for help in tracing a missing teenager in Dannhauser near Ladysmith.



Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said Slindelo Khumalo, aged 14, of Martha Farm in Dannhauser was last seen by her family on February 25.





"She was wearing a navy short, grey jersey and a peach short sleeve shirt," said Mbele.





"Slindelo was schooling at the Mzokhanyayo High School in Grootgeluk Farm. She was last seen at the Osizweni location."





Police have requested anyone with information about the girl's whereabouts to contact Detective Constable Sthole on 034 621 6500/084 204 5067 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



