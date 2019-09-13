CAPE TOWN - Police in KwaZulu-Natal police on Friday called on the public to help officers find a five-year-old girl from Noghongo, outside Port Shepstone, who has been missing since August 29.

"Qobhile Cele (5) who resides at Noqhongo in Mehlomnyama, was last seen by her grandmother on August 29, 2019, playing outside her home," the police said in a statement.