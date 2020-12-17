Henry the crocodile celebrates his 120th birthday

Durban - Crocworld Conversation Centre, on the KZN South Coast, threw their oldest resident, Henry the Nile croc, a birthday bash to ring in his 120th birthday this week.

Henry is believed to be the oldest known Nile crocodile in captivity.

He celebrated this milestone with his favourite meaty dish while Crocworld staff and guests enjoyed a slice of birthday cake.

Henry, who is a whopping 5m and weighs 700kg, arrived at Crocworld in 1985 at the age of 85. He went on to father more than 10 000 offspring with his six female co-habitants.

South Africa’s oldest tortoise Admiral celebrated his 110th birthday this year.