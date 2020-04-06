Here's how you can help the elderly and less fortunate in Chatsworth during lockdown
Durban – The Nelson Mandela Community Youth Centre has made an urgent appeal for donations that will be used to purchase food hampers for the elderly and less fortunate during the lockdown.
The centre is focusing their efforts through the Coronavirus Action Committee of Chatsworth, Welbedacht and surrounds.
“We are in urgent need of food parcels to distribute to poor pensioners and families in Chatsworth and Welbedact. We have already started the process of distribution. We are in need of more,” said the centre’s Clive Pillay.
Pillay said that members of the public could deposit any amount into the centre’s bank account as it is not safe to collect the groceries or hampers physically during the lockdown.
“Right now it’s not practical to get people to physically come and donate the groceries. That’s why we are appealing for funds,” he said.
The Nelson Mandela Community Youth Centre is a registered Non-Profit Organisation (NPO).
Here’s how you can make a donation :
BANK ACCOUNT DETAILS
Account Name : Nelson Mandela Community Youth Centre
Bank : Standard Bank, Chatsworth
Acc Number : 250 701 820
Branch Code : 044 126
Reference : Food Hampers
For more information contact Clive Pillay : 061 429 2574 or Kessie Naidoo : 084 370 0858.
* If you are an NGO, NPO or charity organisation helping others during the coronavirus pandemic, please send at least 150 words about your organisation and how the public can help to [email protected] so that we can help you raise awareness.