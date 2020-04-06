Here's how you can help the elderly and less fortunate in Chatsworth during lockdown

Durban – The Nelson Mandela Community Youth Centre has made an urgent appeal for donations that will be used to purchase food hampers for the elderly and less fortunate during the lockdown.

The centre is focusing their efforts through the Coronavirus Action Committee of Chatsworth, Welbedacht and surrounds.

“We are in urgent need of food parcels to distribute to poor pensioners and families in Chatsworth and Welbedact. We have already started the process of distribution. We are in need of more,” said the centre’s Clive Pillay.

Pillay said that members of the public could deposit any amount into the centre’s bank account as it is not safe to collect the groceries or hampers physically during the lockdown.

“Right now it’s not practical to get people to physically come and donate the groceries. That’s why we are appealing for funds,” he said.