Here’s what’s happened to the almost 4 000 families displaced during the April floods

Durban - The City said progress was being made on the resettlement of families affected by the April/May floods. During the City’s Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday, they said much progress had been made on closing mass care centres that were used to house displaced flood victims.

Initially 120 care centres were opened to house 3 999 households. “This has been reduced to 70 centres,” the City said. The mass centres according to the City were closed through various initiatives that included the option of supplying citizens with building material, combining mass care centres that are close to each other, extending existing transit camps and renovating existing government buildings.

The City said some of the challenges of relocating the families is that some people refusedto move out of the care centres. Other reasons include invasions and social instability in some areas. To fast track the process the city is acquiring private and government owned buildings which will be renovated to provide a rental accommodation scheme.

