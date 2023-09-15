Here’s your load shedding schedule for the weekend

Breakdowns are currently at 16,468MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 4, 601MW.

In the last 24 hours, a generating unit at Camden Power Station was taken offline for repairs.

"In the same period a generating unit each at Arnot, Grootvlei, Kendal and Majuba power stations was returned to service," the utility said.

The anticipated return to service of a generating unit at Matla power station has been delayed, further contributing to the current capacity constraints.