Heroic arrest at KZN game reserve: Rhino poacher caught in the act after killing White Rhino, injuring ranger

A rhino poacher who was in the process of sawing off the horn of a White Rhino at the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park (HiP) in KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested just moments after he shot the majestic beast. During the arrest, the HiP Park Manager, Amos Khetha Tembe was injured and was rushed to hospital. The rhino also succumbed to its injuries from the bullets pumped into it by the poacher.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs, Siboniso Duma, hailed the thwarted White Rhino poaching attempt. He extended his wishes for Tembe’s speedy recovery and commended the dedication of game rangers in combating wildlife crime. According to the department, the HiP rangers vigilance and cutting-edge technology were pivotal in preventing the poachers from removing the rhino's horn.

In a bold and courageous operation at the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park (HiP) in KwaZulu-Natal, a rhino poacher was arrested red-handed while sawing off the horn of a critically injured White Rhino. Picture: Supplied. The MEC highlighted the importance of the White Rhino, a species that significantly contributes to eco-tourism growth not only in KwaZulu-Natal but across South Africa and the continent. He noted that Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Game Park, often regarded as the birthplace of the White Rhino, plays a vital role in the species' conservation. In response to the ongoing threat of poaching, Duma and the newly appointed CEO of Ezemvelo, Sihle Mkhize, have agreed to allocate more resources to bolster the efforts of game rangers. Recognizing these rangers as unsung heroes, the department aims to boost their morale and improve their working conditions.

The Ezemvelo Board, led by Lydia Johnson, continues its collaboration with traditional leaders and local communities to ensure they benefit from eco-tourism and conservation efforts. Part of the revenue generated from conservation services is planned to be used for community-based projects, addressing local needs. In a broader context, the MEC reported a surge in tourism, with over 114 protected areas and nearly 40 accommodation facilities managed by Ezemvelo witnessing increased visitor numbers.