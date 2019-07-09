Johannesburg - The Pinetown Magistrate's Court has issued musicians Babes Wodumo and the assault accused Mampintsha with a warrant of arrest after they failed to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane had opened an assault charge against her lover, Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo, when he was seen allegedly assaulting her on a live instragram video which sent shockwaves around the nation.

News24 reported that Mampintsha's lawyer, Pat Magwaza, told the court that he could not find the pair and had arrived late in court as a result.

The pair have since re-kindled and released a song together - Khona iy'ngane lay'ndlini, which was incidentally adapted from the abuse video.

Babes Wodumo also released a steamy video flashing her assets with Mampintsha in a hot tub as she wished him a happy birthday late last month.

Last month, the defence and the prosecution referred the assault case for mediation (relationship counselling) with the Family and Marriage Society of South Africa (FAMSA), a non-profit organisation.

They were due back in court on Tuesday, but according to their managers, seem to have overslept and missed the court appearance.

Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo have been issued with a warrant of arrest after they failed to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to IOL on Tuesday, Babes Wodumo’s sister/manager, Nondumiso Simelane, expressed surprise that she was expected in court.

“Hhawu,” she said in shock. “I left them sleeping in the house sleeping, if only I knew,” she said.

Nondumiso said she would be rushing to Mampintsha's house in Westville from Glenwood, and said the duo had been busy in studio until 4am.

"They were busy in studio last night, I left them at the house at 4am in the morning, because they are busy working on an album for release in October or so,” she said.

Mampintsha’s manager, Lindo Buthelezi, who is popularly known as ‘Dogg Dbn’, said he had sent the musician’s road manager, only referred to as ‘Phila’, to wake him up and take him to court.

“Eyi mfethu, don’t say that,” said Buthelezi when told a warrant of arrest had been issued for the pair.

“I have not spoken to Mampintsha today, but I did send Phila to Westville to wake him up and take him to court,” he said.

Natasha Kara, NPA spokesperson, confirmed the pair failed to appear in court.

"Regarding the Babes Wodumo matter, the matter was in court today and both the accused and the complainant failed to appear. The magistrate has authorised a warrant for their arrest and it is now within the SAPS arena to ensure that warrant is effected," she said.