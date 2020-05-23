Hillcrest cop gunned down at his home

Cape Town - The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole called for a major manhunt for the suspects who killed 32-year-old Constable Xolani Zulu. Zulu was killed on Friday night in Kwa Nyuswa, Hillcrest in KwaZulu-Natal. According Sithole, the off-duty Constable had returned to his home around 7.30 pm when he was ambushed by at least two men at the gate. Police believe that the gunmen had been lying in wait at Zulu's house. The suspects, using what appeared to be a rifle and a handgun, opened fire on the constable without warning. He was killed instantly.

Police were informed and the Station Management immediately mobilized all the necessary resources to attend to the crime scene as per the 72-Hour Activation Plan.

Constable Zulu, who was stationed at KwaNdengezi Police Station was a married father of three young children.

The commissioner has conveyed his condolences to the Zulu family and instructed the management of the province to afford his family the support needed during their time of mourning and beyond.

“I have been assured that the management of KwaNdengezi Police Station have arranged for our Employee Health and Wellness to give bereavement support to the family of Constable Zulu”, said Sitole.

“I am confident that the immediate implementation of the 72-Hour Activation Plan which includes the mobilisation of Crime Intelligence, Forensic Services and the Hawks will yield positive results", he added.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact them on the MySAPS APP or on the SAPS Crime Stop number ‪08600 10111‬. All information received will be treated with confidentiality.