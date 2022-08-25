Hit a pothole? Here’s what to do next and how to claim

Durban - If you live in South Africa, it’s no secret that the state of the country’s roads are in a bad state. In Durban, there are very few roads that you can drive along for a while without swerving to avoid a pothole.

Story continues below Advertisement

In fact, according to Indwe Risk Services chief executive, Peter Olytt, municipal roads and some of the secondary provincial roads in some provinces, are unfortunately in poor shape. “This poses serious risks to drivers and, as a result, we’re still seeing a steady increase in pothole-related insurance claims,” he said. Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, recently launched Operation Vala Zonke which aims to address potholes.

According to the minister, SA has a road infrastructure and maintenance backlog of nearly R200 billion while battling a shortage of skills and funding. Mbalula said 80% of national roads were now older than their intended 20-year lifespan while 40% of the provincial network had reached the end of its lifespan. Operation Vala Zonke is spearheaded by the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) and will encompass resealing, blacktop patching, pothole repair and maintenance of gravel roads.

Story continues below Advertisement

What to do if you’ve hit a pothole: Find a safe place to pull over onto the shoulder or curb of the road. As you drive, take note of the steering. Assess whether the vehicle is shuddering or pulling to one side, which may indicate an alignment issue. Also, listen and feel for any impact on your vehicle suspension. Once safely parked, check for any visible signs of damage to the exterior and underneath your vehicle. Call for emergency or roadside assistance and remain alert for your personal safety. How to claim after hitting a pothole: To make an insurance claim, you’ll be required to record the details of the incident and attach the following when you submit your claim form; A police affidavit. Copy of claimant’s driving licence (in case of vehicle damage). Vehicle registration documents (in case of vehicle damage). Copy of ID. Photos of the pothole/trench/manhole/object that damaged your car. Invoice/proof of payment, if applicable. Olytt encouraged drivers to make use of Sanral’s new pothole app, to help fast-track the government’s initiatives.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Potholes impact all road users. Working together, we can all support efforts to adequately upgrade, repair and maintain South Africa’s roads – for safer roads, both now and for years to come,” he said. IOL