Hitch-hiking parolees shoot man and dump his body in bush

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Two parolees who killed a man that offered them a lift and dumped his body in a bush near a mine were nabbed by police. The victim, Bhekuyise Mazibuko, 56, was reported missing by his family at Hlobane SAPS after he failed to arrive at his home on Sunday and his cellphone had been switched off. Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said that on Saturday, Mazibuko allegedly offered two male hitch-hikers a lift. “The men asked to be dropped off near shops. “They robbed the victim of his vehicle and also shot him in the left side of the chest.

“His body was found last night dumped in the bushes at Leenek area near an old mine.”

On Sunday, Mazibuko’s vehicle was found in Caroline in Mpumalanga.

“Two men, aged 27 and 28, were taken in for questioning by the Caroline SAPS after a vehicle and cellphones were recovered from them.”

Gwala said one of the suspects showed police where the firearm was.

She said the firearm and seven rounds of ammunition was found under a rock near an abandoned house.

She said that from the preliminary investigation, it was established that the firearm was taken during a hijacking at Paulpietersburg on Friday.

“It is alleged a motorist was driving in the Paulpietersburg area when he offered two men who were hitch-hiking a lift. The men allegedly robbed him of his vehicle, firearm, cellphone and cash. The suspects abandoned the vehicle on the same day after it had a mechanical failure.”

She said the suspects who are out on parole for rape, assault and house robbery charges face a string of new charges, among them murder, robbery, defeating the ends of justice, possession of stolen property, and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

The suspects appeared in Caroline Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“One of the suspects, who was wanted for a case of rape opened at Hlobane in April 2019, will appear in the Vryheid Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.”

IOL