Hollywoodbets takes over from Vodacom as Durban July title sponsor

Durban - Hollywoodbets has been named the title sponsor of the Durban July. "Hollywoodbets has just been unveiled as the new official sponsor of Africa's best horse racing event, the Durban July. It is set to take place on Saturday, July 2 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse in Durban," eThekwini Municipality said in a short statement.

"The event, which contributes largely to the City’s coffers, is definitely looking forward to welcoming fans back on the stands, as well as to feature South Africa's top couture designers and up-and-coming fashion talents that will create and showcase special ranges created around this year’s theme," the City said. The exact attendance capacity will be confirmed at a later date. Hollywoodbets joins Rothmans and Vodacom as only the third sponsor of the great race in 59 years.

The landmark City racecourse has been home to the Durban July through two World Wars, and the international sporting event dates back to Saturday, July 17, 1897, when Campanajo crossed the line first in what was then a mile contest. Commercial Manager for Hollywoodbets, Sandisiwe Bhengu, said this is a watershed moment for Hollywoodbets as they proudly take the reins of this unique event. "The success of our business was built on the foundation of horse racing, and now we are able to continue this legacy with the assistance of a powerful platform. It is a huge honour for us. We aim to be more than just a title sponsor. We align ourselves with projects we truly believe in, and the Hollywoodbets Durban July has the potential to spawn incredible opportunities and transformation," she said.

Bhengu said that the vision for this era of the Hollywoodbets Durban July is to open the thrills and benefits of the racing industry to a wider demographic. "The magnitude of this event extends way beyond just horse racing, covering tourism, entertainment, fashion and small to medium businesses. The reach and influence, both brand wise and economically, provide employment for thousands of people," she added. "The Durban July is perhaps the most unique South African event in the manner it has mirrored our country’s own national journey. It has gone from strength to strength over the past 20 years because the social profile of the participants, attendees and audiences have undergone transformation on a parallel path with our society as a whole," said Events and Marketing Executive at Gold Circle, Stephen Marshall.