Home Affairs services restored in flood ravaged KZN

Rustenburg - Services at Home Affairs offices in KwaZulu-Natal have been restored following the interruption caused by the recent floods, the department said on Thursday. "Only Tongaat and Chatsworth offices are still offline. A mobile unit has been deployed to Chatsworth home affairs to assist clients until services are fully restored.

"Citizens and other clients who need services are invited to visit their nearest office for help. All services are provided in all offices countrywide," said spokesperson Siya Qoza. On Wednesday, the department said it was experiencing network problems which were affecting most of its offices in the KwaZulu-Natal province. This was after heavy rains in the province caused damage to communication infrastructure which home affairs uses to provide its services.

"Offices in KwaZulu-Natal will prioritise death registration and issuance of temporary IDs. For this purpose, mobile trucks have been deployed to high volume offices in an effort to bring services closer to the people," Qoza said. KwaZulu-Natal province experienced devastating floods that damaged infrastructure following heavy rains on Monday. Over 300 people lost their lives and thousands were left homeless. A state of disaster was declared in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, after President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the province.

