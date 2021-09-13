Horror KZN crash kills 8

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal authorities are investigating the circumstances of a horror crash that left eight people dead and 13 other injured on the N2 near Nseleni on Sunday night. Robert McKenzie, the KZN Emergency Services spokesman said the crash occurred in an area called Cane Fields and involved a car and minibus.

"Tragically, eight people have sustained fatal injuries in this crash and paramedics treated 13 patients for injuries ranging from critical to minor at the scene before transporting them through to hospital for continued medical care. The exact cause of the crash is not known at this stage, and is being investigated by police," he said. Meanwhile, Durban paramedics responded to a scene of a head-on crash on Codemore Road in Yellowwood Park, south of Durban. Kyle van Reenen, Emer-G-Med spokesman said that when paramedics got the scene, just after 6pm on Sunday evening, an elderly man and women were found to have sustained serious injuries.