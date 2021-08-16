Hospital porter braves gunshots and looting - walks 25km to work amid KZN unrest

LAST MONTH, hundreds of people in KwaZulu-Natal went on the rampage and looted shops, shopping malls, businesses and warehouses. This left communities stranded and many unable to get to work. The KZN Department of Health reported that hospitals, community health centres and clinics across the province operated on skeletal staff.

However, despite all the chaos around her, Glenrose Simanane remained dedicated to her job. Affectionately known as “MaGlenrose”, the porter at Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital walked over 25km from her home in Inanda to her place of work. "Yes. She walked for over seven hours to get to work. Why? Because there was no transport and because she strongly felt she needed to be here as part of the frontline team with a hospital full of patients needing care," said AAK hospital manager Ebrahim Asmal.

MaGlenrose said she woke up and received a message on her work WhatsApp group that asked for some staff to please try to get to work as many could not make it and the hospital was full. "I got ready and left at around 9am. I tried for public transport – nothing. I tried for an Uber. It said R200 and I don’t have that type of money. I then decided to walk and try to hitch hike. “I began walking with gun shots around me, police and people running, all the looters. It was very scary. People shouting at me. I just prayed to God for his protection and I walked," she said.

MaGlenrose said no one offered her a lift and she eventually reached the hospital just after 4pm. "My supervisor and colleagues gave me something to eat. I had a shower and slept until the next day. I was very tired," she said. When she woke up, MaGlenrose continued with her cleaning and hospital duties despite what was going on across the province.

Asked why she walked, MaGlenrose said the answer was simple, "The patients need us. The hospital needs us. I need my job," she said. She said her husband was not working and fell ill after suffering a stroke 17 years ago. The couple do not have children and she is the breadwinner. She added that it is important to look after one's job.

"And I gave my colleagues a talking to about this as well," she said. "It goes without saying that individuals of this calibre are a treasure, a rare find of old school commitment and loyalty,“ said Asmal. “Without a doubt Glenrose and every member of the team at the AAK, including our support teams, who made every effort to come through and ensure that we, as a hospital were able to function fully and as smoothly as possible amidst the challenges during the unrest and riots as well as the pandemic, are remarkable.