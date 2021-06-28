How Alert Level 4 will affect Durban residents

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has moved to swiftly close down libraries, museums, art galleries, theatres and heritage sites in line with the announcement by President Cyil Ramaphosa on Sunday to move the country to Alert Level 4. Ethekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela said the closures of some if its facilities was to ensure the safety of employees and the public.

Here is a list of all facilties that will be closed or limited to the public: LIBRARIES AND HERITAGE SITES All libraries, museums, art galleries, theatres and heritage sites are closed to the public. All books due will be extended until the end of July.

BOTANIC GARDENS AND FENCED PARKS Only a maximum of 100 people will be allowed in at a time. No picnics, braais, photoshoots, group exercise, alcohol consumption or social gatherings will be permitted. Walking of pets, individual exercise, jogging, walking or trail biking (where applicable) are permitted. UMNGENI BIRD PARK AND MITCHELL PARK ZOO

The uMngeni Bird Park and Zoo will be opened to allow a maximum of 100 people at a time. However, the bird shows will not be operating under alert level 4. No groups, tours or school groups will be permitted. BEACHES Beaches will remain open for swimming. However, people will not be permitted to swim in groups. No alcohol consumption, picnics (in places that permitted such), or religious ceremonies will be permitted at beaches. No group surfing, training or running groups will be allowed on the beaches. Likewise, no group bookings for beach activities on the beach or the grassy areas will be permitted. Fishing is still permissible, but not in groups.

NATURE RESERVES Nature reserves remain open for individual exercise and walking for enjoyment. However, group walks, bird hiking or trail riding will not be permitted. Likewise, no picnics or braais will be allowed. The maximum number of people allowed in reserves is 100. CEMETERIES

Cemeteries are open to the public for funerals. However, the maximum number of persons allowed at any funeral is 50 as per the lockdown regulations. No after parties are allowed. SWIMMING POOLS All swimming pools are closed until further notice.

INDOOR SPORT CENTRES All Indoor sport facilities are closed. Workshops, community sport meetings, sporting and recreational programmes are not permitted COMMUNITY HALLS

Halls are open for permissible functions, which are not considered a social gathering. Thus, no weddings, religious functions (like church services), or training is permissible. Funerals will be permissible, noting that the maximum amount of people allowed in a hall will be 50 people. Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitisation must be adhered to in all the City’s public spaces. President Ramaphosa said the Alert Level 4 restrictions will be reviewed on July 11.