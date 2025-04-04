How Msunduzi Municipality is addressing homelessness and substance abuse

The Msunduzi Municipality (MM) will continue to implement programs that offer long-term support and reintegration opportunities for those in need to build a safer city. Nelisiwe Ngcobo, acting municipal manager of MM remarked upon receiving a memorandum, on Wednesday, from People Who Use Drugs (PWUD) and People Who Inject Drugs (PWID) who are experiencing homelessness and affected by substance abuse. Ngcobo said the memorandum raised concerns about access to shelter, healthcare services, and social reintegration programmes. Ngcobo said the MM recognises the critical need for a dedicated shelter for PWUD and PWID.

“Through sustainable and compassionate solutions, the municipality maintains its commitment to ensuring basic human rights services that uphold the dignity and well-being of all residents, including vulnerable groups,” Ngcobo said. She said this initiative extends beyond the municipality and is achieved through collaborative efforts with multifaceted stakeholders, including the Department of Social Development, social development agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as The Pietermaritzburg Homeless Network, law enforcement, and healthcare professionals. “This wide network allows for the implementation of initiatives aimed at providing shelter, rehabilitation, and reintegration support for affected individuals/groups. This network of support aims to ensure improved public health outcomes, increased community safety, and economic stability,” Ngcobo said.

Pietermaritzburg resident Mohamed Saeed said homelessness has become an epidemic in the city exacerbated by the closure or demolition of some illegal and abandoned buildings recently. “People are living in inhumane conditions at the bottom end of the city. We see homelessness and drug abuse on a daily basis. An immediate solution is needed. This is causing the deterioration of the central business district,” Saeed said. Anthony Waldhausen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Msunduzi Association of Residents Ratepayers and Civics (MARRC) said they were supportive of initiatives to address homelessness which include providing a building to the PMB Homeless Network by the municipality. “They have started refurbishment of the building to make it conducive for those who are homeless. We call on the community and business to support the PMB Homeless Network refurbishment plans by sponsoring resources and funding for the project,” Waldhausen said.