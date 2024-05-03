How much did SA spend on flights and lodging during Gaza genocide case at the ICJ?

The South African government forked out close R2 million for the travel and accommodation of officials on a trip to the International Court of Justice, in a bid to stop Israel's war on Gaza. Responding to a Parliamentary question put to the Department of Justice and Correctional Services by Freedom Front Plus MP Dr Corne Mulder, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola revealed that his department spent R1,955,498.42 on travel and accommodation costs.

"Three government departments namely, the Presidency, International Relations and Cooperation and Justice and Constitutional Development had legal representation for the ICJ case argued on January 11 and 12, 2024. "I am only able to respond with regard to the counsel and costs falling under the department I am responsible for," Lamola said. Lamola said his Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DJCD) had one senior and two junior counsel who handled the matter pro bono, and he was not aware of any third party sponsorships.

The minister said there were three legal practitioners or counsel who were on brief by the DJCD. "I attended the proceedings at ICJ on January 11 and 12, 2024, together with three officials," he said. Travel costs

Legal team is R277,083 Minister is R443,442 State Officials is R1,025 ,359, (this includes the VIP Protector who is employed by SAPS, so considered an official) Accommodation costs Legal team spent R73,420 Minister is R43,999 State Officials is R58,115 (this includes the VIP protector who is employed by SAPS, so considered an official) Subsistence Allowance for Minister & Officials R34,080,42

Lamola said he was extremely proud that government took this matter to the ICJ. "As government, South Africa could not sit idly and watch the killing of innocent people in Gaza. South Africa stepped up at the time when thousands of lives, mainly vulnerable women and children, were killed and our efforts drew the world's attention that a genocide is happening in Gaza.

“Several other countries joined in the condemnation of the genocide and pledged support and solidarity with South Africa for its stance against genocide," Lamola said. He added that this is evidenced by the fact that the ICJ held, by 15 votes to two, that the State of Israel must, in accordance with its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of this Convention. He added that on January 26, the court ruled that “the present perilous situation demands immediate and effective implementation of those measures”, in response to the Article 75 application of the ICJ, that Israel is bound by the provisional measures order.