How to apply for a smart ID in KZN from these three banks

South African banks have teamed up with Home Affairs to simplify the process of obtaining smart card IDs. The partnership aims to improve accessibility and efficiency for applicants. This service is beneficial for those looking to avoid lengthy queues that are typically found at the Home Affairs offices.

To start with, you must first find out if your bank provides this service. Most banks currently have designated branches that make it easier to apply for smart ID cards, including Absa, FNB, Standard Bank, and Nedbank. For the most recent details on participating branches, it is recommended that you visit the Department of Home Affairs’ website or get in touch with your bank directly.

If you are in KwaZulu Natal, you can obtain your smart ID at these banks and branches; FNB (Cornubia); Standard Bank (Durban North); and Nedbank (Kingsmead). The application process is straightforward and requires an appointment. No walk-ins are accepted. To start with the application follow these steps:

Register online You can visit the eHomeAffairs portal. Create an account or log in. Fill out the application form for a smart ID card, ensuring all your personal details are correct. Schedule an appointment

After submitting the form, you’ll be prompted to schedule an appointment at the participating bank branch. You can select a convenient time and date from the available slots. Payment The application fee can be paid online via the eHomeAffairs portal. This ensures a faster process at the bank.

Visit the bank On the day of your appointment, bring your reference number and your current ID book or birth certificate. Your biometric information (fingerprints and photographs) will be captured at the bank. Collection