Cape Town - The Health Professions Council of SA says it does not control doctors’ dress codes or their lifestyles. This comes as Tik Tok sensation Dr Sandile Qwabe’s pantsula-inspired sartorial style, continues to set tongues wagging on social media.

Some have praised Qwabe for embracing his blackness, while others have criticized him, saying he was unprofessional. Qwabe regularly posts videos on Tik Tok to his over 142 000 followers. He has also garnered over 842 000 likes on the platform. In his videos, he normally wears a stethoscope around his neck, although most of his videos are more lifestyle related. He does not appear to offer any medical advice either.

According to reports, Qwabe is an independent medical officer and one of the most endearing and amusing doctors on the social media platform. However, many people are incensed about the way he dresses at work, saying he is unprofessional and has brought the medical profession into disrepute, while others claimed they had reported him to the council. However, HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane told TimesLIVE the council had received no complaints about Qwabe.

Tsatsawane said that that one of the objects of the board was to maintain and enhance the dignity of the relevant health profession, as well as the integrity of the persons practising such profession. It was only if the allegations were about the integrity or dignity of the registered person that the board would need to make a determination. He added that it was uncommon for people to complain about practitioners’ dress codes, and that these had no bearing on doctors’ professional lives.

