‘Humbled to serve the people of KwaZulu-Natal, says newly elected Premier Thami Ntuli

The newly elected Premier of KwaZulu-Natal is the IFP’s Thami Ntuli. After a marathon sitting of the KZN Legislature on Friday the announcement was made just before 7pm.

A total of 80 votes were cast with Ntuli getting 41 votes while Inkosi Chiliza of MK Party received 39 votes. Chiliza is also the former KZN Provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders There were plenty of cheering at Ntuli’s appointment.

“I am humbled to be afforded the opportunity to serve the people of KwaZulu-Natal,” Ntuli said while addressing the house. “I am also humbled by the way the sitting conducted itself today. “It is an important journey we starting today, joining the queue from those who have gone before us, to try an make the life of KZN people better.

“I will serve the people with integrity and we will hit the road running from today.” Chaos had earlier broke out in the KZN Legislature chamber as the MK Party and EFF claimed voting process was not fair. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Mongezi Twala said that they tried to raise the issue of irregularities taking place.

He accused the voting process of not being free, fair or secret in any nature. “We want the house to declare the votes null and void and to start afresh. We will stay until midnight if we have to.” Judge President of the KZN High Court Thoba Portia Poyo-Dlwati decided to proceed nonetheless citing the rules.

Nontembeko Nothemba Boyce was announced speaker of the KZN Legislature. She got 41 votes in comparison to her competitor Mervyn Alexander Dirks who received 39 votes. Boyce is a member of the ANC but was nominated by IFP MPL Mntomuhle Khawula.

In taking up her position Boyce, in her acceptance speech, urged the 80 members to work together, whether they liked each other or not, to respect the house and to differ for the good. The Deputy speaker is Democratic Alliance member Mmabatho Tembe. Out of 79 ballots, Tembe secured 40 votes. Ishan Herena Barciela of MK Party, received 39 votes.

"I do thank my party for giving me a platform and probably one of the youngest deputy speakers in the country. "As a young woman, it means so much to me and I will uphold this office so dearly and work for the province of KZN." Shortly after the announcement of the Premier, the ANC released a statement that the successful sitting of the KZN Provincial Legislature is a further affirmation of the soundness of “our democracy.”

“Today, the people of KwaZulu-Natal joined millions of fellow South Africans in ushering in a new era characterized by partnership and working collectively to build a better future together. “We are proud that our province, once torn apart by political violence and tension, has now turned its back on that history. It is the ballot that has determined the wishes of the people.” The ANC which secured the third-highest votes in KZN, in the provincial elections, said they were committed to working towards the creation of one nation where hard work, integrity, and selflessness become the guiding principles of all elected public representatives.