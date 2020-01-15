Durban - Police minister Bheki Cele is fighting South African citizens instead of criminals, the Confederation of Hunting Associations of South Africa (CHASA) said on Wednesday, while comparing his "rhetoric" to that used by despots.
The federation of over 25 hunting, hunting related and shooting affiliates was responding to the minister saying it would be "wonderful" to add into the review of the Firearms Control Act that individuals should not have firearms.
Cele made the statement while speaking in Johannesburg on Tuesday, where police were receiving weapons and ammunition as part of the country's gun amnesty.
"Rhetoric such as his has previously been proclaimed by such luminaries as Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Pol Pot, Idi Amin and Kim Jung-Ill," said CHASA.
"What is more concerning is that the minister acknowledges that they are working on new legislation, but makes no mention that this has been the case since 2011 already, and that for at least the past four years not one effort has been made by elements within his department to engage legitimate and accredited firearm stakeholder groups in this process."