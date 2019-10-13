The official claimed the priest from the Mariannhill Diocese, had been in a relationship with his wife since 2005. She died earlier this year.
The official said the priest and his wife had studied together and when the couple were married in 1994, the priest and his wife were still in contact.
Over the years, he suspected there was more to their friendship but could only prove it in 2005.
“I had her phone with me and saw a romantic text from the priest declaring his love to my wife. When I confronted her, she did not deny it but downplayed the affair and we agreed that she would put an end to it.