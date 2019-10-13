Husband, priest in love triangle to square off in Durban court









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) A KwaZulu-Natal sports official who claimed that a Catholic priest had an extramarital affair with his now deceased wife will square up against him in court over her possessions. The official claimed the priest from the Mariannhill Diocese, had been in a relationship with his wife since 2005. She died earlier this year. The official said the priest and his wife had studied together and when the couple were married in 1994, the priest and his wife were still in contact. Over the years, he suspected there was more to their friendship but could only prove it in 2005. “I had her phone with me and saw a romantic text from the priest declaring his love to my wife. When I confronted her, she did not deny it but downplayed the affair and we agreed that she would put an end to it.

“The affair continued behind my back until 2008 when she requested that we lived separately. She moved into an apartment at the Plantations Estate in Hillcrest, which the priest frequented”, he said.

The official said immediately after his wife’s death in January, the priest, who had access to the apartment, removed a number of items from her rented home.

“When we went to collect her belongings, we discovered that a number of them had been removed. It was mainly items that could fit into a vehicle.”

The list of items that had been removed from the apartment and have since been returned through a court order include two laptops, cellphones, a death certificate, a will and a car.

“He still needs to return a VW Polo but I have applied for a search and seizure warrant so the authorities can search his premises.”

He said his family were not afforded time to grieve by the priest, who also did not attend the funeral.

“Two weeks after the funeral we were in court with him fighting for her possessions. He admitted he is the cause of the breakdown of our marriage but is still being shielded by the church. I am in the process of securing an appointment with Cardinal Wilfrid Napier.”

The sports official said he was prepared to travel as far as the Vatican, in Rome, for an audience with the Pope to ensure the priest does not break up another family.

He said it was important that the church also took the matter seriously and put an end to priests who took advantage of church members.

The priest had not responded by the time of going to print. The matter will be heard in the Durban High Court on October 23.

Sunday Tribune