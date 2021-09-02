'I was overwhelmed' says KZN mother, who had no idea she was pregnant with triplets

DURBAN: A KwaZulu-Natal woman, who gave birth to three healthy baby boys, at the GJ Crookes Hospital, will soon be a homeowner. Malitha Ndlovu had no idea that she had been carrying three babies, also known as triplets. Ndlovu said she was overwhelmed when, during the birthing process, she found out she had been carrying triplets.

The babies – Aphile, Asiphile and Asibonge – were born at eight months, and will remain in hospital for at least two more weeks before they can go home. The triplets, who weighed in at 1.86kg, 1.2kg, and 1.71kg, are being breastfed, and have been given a clean bill of health.

MA Ndlovu with the baby gifts. Picture: Supplied Equally taken aback was the babies’ father Mlungisi Mzizi, who is also unemployed. “He was shocked. To the point that when I told him on the phone about the triplets, he initially said he couldn’t hear me properly and put the phone down. He then called me back and asked for the second time how many babies I had given birth to. When I told him that it’s triplets, he said it’s okay, and that even though he’s unemployed, we will see what we will do,” she said.

Malitha said she wished her babies good health and prosperity in life. She also expressed a wish to secure herself a job, so she could take better care of them. She said she would be registering the triplets so that they can receive a child support grant, like her other two children. On Thursday, KZN MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane visited 39-year-old Malitha Ndlovu to check up on the babies and promised Ndlovu a brand new home that will be built for her. MEC Simelane, who was accompanied by Ugu District mayor Sizwe Ngcobo, Umdoni mayor Sibongile Khathi, and MP Fikile Masiko, during the visit, said she was deeply moved when she heard about the unemployed mother’s plight.

“We have agreed that we are going to assist her. And that assistance will be coming from mayor Ngcobo from the District, and mayor Khathi from the local municipality. I must say that we really appreciate the commitment that they have made, so that the family will be assisted,” Simelane said. Picture: Supplied

She said pregnancy and birth are joyous situations. “It’s also joyous when you get three babies, because it means you’re blessed three-fold. But it also has serious financial implications, and we have to come in to assist,” said Simelane. Simelane congratulated the family on the birth of the babies. She also commended the delivery team.