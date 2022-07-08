ICYMI: These Durban areas will be without water this weekend

Durban - Several areas in the eThekwini Municipality will be without water while repair work gets underway at the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant. This comes following a leak on Aqueduct 3, which is a high-pressure pipe that conveys large volumes of water for treatment at the plant.
City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said to ensure that there is enough water and to prevent further water loss, Umgeni Water has taken a decision to shut down Aqueduct 3 on an emergency basis from Friday, July 8.
"This is to undertake these critical repairs. There will be reduced water supply from reservoirs that are fed by the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works. It is estimated that repairs will take five days. The pipe is expected to receive water again from Tuesday, July 12," he said.
The following areas will experience poor supply of water during this process:
Umlazi
Sack Eskom board and CEO, says ANC Youth League in eThekwini
At least five days of water interruptions due to a leak for these Durban areas
Dawn KZN calls for swift arrest in rape, burning and killing of Inanda woman
EXPLAINER: This is why eThekwini did not load shed and wh
More South African cities are likely to run out of water, UFS academic says
Nsimbini
Folweni
Northdene
Firwood
Shallcross
Washington heights
Intake
Birch
Klaarwater
Chatsworth
Mayisela advised residents that this process will also affect the water rationing times in the current schedule.
He said it could also result in lower-than-normal pressure for areas in the high zones.
“Residents in these regions are advised to visit social media platforms to view affected areas and revised times on water rationing schedule. Water tankers will be dispatched to assist with water supply to affected areas,” he concluded.
IOL