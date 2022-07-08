Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, July 8, 2022

ICYMI: These Durban areas will be without water this weekend

Picture: Matthews Baloyi

Published 21m ago

Durban - Several areas in the eThekwini Municipality will be without water while repair work gets underway at the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant. This comes following a leak on Aqueduct 3, which is a high-pressure pipe that conveys large volumes of water for treatment at the plant.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said to ensure that there is enough water and to prevent further water loss, Umgeni Water has taken a decision to shut down Aqueduct 3 on an emergency basis from Friday, July 8.

"This is to undertake these critical repairs. There will be reduced water supply from reservoirs that are fed by the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works. It is estimated that repairs will take five days. The pipe is expected to receive water again from Tuesday, July 12," he said.

The following areas will experience poor supply of water during this process:

Umlazi

Nsimbini

Folweni

Northdene

Firwood

Shallcross

Washington heights

Intake

Birch

Klaarwater

Chatsworth

Mayisela advised residents that this process will also affect the water rationing times in the current schedule.

He said it could also result in lower-than-normal pressure for areas in the high zones.

“Residents in these regions are advised to visit social media platforms to view affected areas and revised times on water rationing schedule. Water tankers will be dispatched to assist with water supply to affected areas,” he concluded.

IOL

