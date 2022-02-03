If it’s not power or water outages, now Durbanites cannot purchase pre-paid electricity online

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has apologised to residents following a break-down in its pre-payment vending service. The City says the breakdown is due to multiple fibre breaks in uMhlanga and New Germany areas.

It says the estimated time for restoration of service cannot be confirmed at this point but the city has dispatched a team of technicians who are currently working on the uMhlanga and Pinetown connection points to restore service. "In the meantime, customers are advised to make their electricity purchases directly its customer service centres, uMhlanga Customer Service Centre, Durban Customer Service Centre (Rotanda), Isipingo Customer Service Centre and the Pinetown Sizakala Centre. Commenting on the City's Facebook post, residents have expressed their frustration at the fault.

"I've been without electricity since yesterday and it's so frustrating. Can't even buy on the banking app," commented Mac Mandava. Daryl Emmanuel wrote: "This is ridiculous. We live in world of digital updates, why is the service not working on our banking apps? Why must we be inconvenienced to go to the City? Useless."

A screenshot of the comments “KwaMakhutha is down as well. This is so frustrating. Since last night we can’t purchase electricity. I’m sitting on 3 units. Unfortunately I do not have the money to go to the service centres. Incompetent department. On top of load shedding. Now this,” commented Thokozani Ngobese.

A screenshot of the comments Meanwhile, some areas including Glenwood and Morningside have been without water since early Thursday morning. Glenwood councillor, Sakhile Mngadi, said he was aware of the outage and has logged a fault with the municipality.