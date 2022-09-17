Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, September 17, 2022

If you’re in Durban this weekend, here’s where you can and cannot swim, fish and surf

Picture: Bathini Mbatha

Published 1h ago

Durban – eThekwini municipality has announced that some Durban beaches are closed this weekend.

“The City would like to advise the public that following the latest round of testing it has taken a decision to close some beaches with immediate effect as the water quality does not meet acceptable standards,” the municipality said.

All water activities at these beaches are banned.

Earlier in the week City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela, said officials continue to monitor water quality.

“To enable the public to make informed decisions about our beaches the municipality will increase the frequency of testing at bathing beaches and will publicly share these results as expected.

“Some of the unease about water quality results can be traced back to inconsistent understanding of how sampling and testing works.

“For results to be comparable they need to have come from the same sample, given how dynamic sea conditions are.

“The handling of the sample, its transportation and storage can also affect the result,” Mayisela said.

He said they were hard at work to ensure that flood damage to infrastructure is repaired as speedily as possible to.

“The municipality remains committed to public safety at its beaches and to transparency.

“We remain guided by results from our laboratory and we will react in line with those results,” he said.

Beaches closed:

Brighton

Ansteys

Point

Ushaka

Addington

South

Wedge

North

Bay of Plenty

Battery

Country Club Thekwini

Laguna

Baggies

Reunion

Umhlanga main

Umdloti

Westbrooke

Bronze beaches in the northern region

Beaches open:

Toti

Pipeline

Warner

Winklespruit

Umgababa beaches

IOL

