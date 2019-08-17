Picture: Brett Hondow/Picture

Durban – An Inkatha Freedom Party town councillor has been shot dead in Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal, the party has confirmed. The shooting took place on Friday night. The IFP confirmed the incident via its Twitter account late on Friday night.

“We hereby confirm that earlier this evening [Friday] an IFP councillor was killed in the KZN Midlands. The party is in consultation with the South African Police Service, witnesses, and the bereaved family to establish the facts and circumstances of this killing. We request that the family be given the space and time to process this tragedy.”

A full statement is expected to be released on Saturday. The victim, whose name is known to African News Agency (ANA), was arrested last year for allegedly being part of a plot to murder a political rival.

African News Agency/ANA