A senior official in the Abaqulusi (Vryheid) municipality was on Thursday apprehended by the Hawks for allegedly stealing a power generator belonging to the troubled northern KZN council.
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) official - whose name is known to Independent Media but cannot be revealed until he appears in court - allegedly stole the generator and used it at his home.
During the dramatic arrest by the Hawks, the official (a senior councillor) was nabbed together with an official who is believed to be an accomplice in the matter.
Coordinator of the ANC-aligned South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the Zululand region Vusi Mdluli said they welcomed the arrest.
“We hope and believe that the law will take its course and restorative justice will be served as we subscribe to clean and corruption free governance, AbaQulusi Residents and Ratepayers deserves better service delivery,” Mdluli said.