IFP demands answers on re-opening of KZN schools on Monday

Durban - The Inkatha Freedom Party has called on KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu to tell the public when substitute school teachers will be sent to schools and a number of other issues addressed before schooling resumes on Monday, August 24.

The IFP was concerned about media reports that some school principals were still waiting for substitute teachers, extra teachers, and coronavirus (Covid-19) personal protective equipment (PPE) to be delivered, IFP KwaZulu-Natal MPL and education spokesperson Thembeni Madlopha Mthethwa said in a statement on Saturday.

"If such reports prove to be true, it is nothing but a recipe for disaster, and it will be an indication that the department is not ready for schools to re-open. The IFP believes that it is incumbent upon the KZN MEC for education to come clean and to tell parents what learners can expect when they return to school on Monday," she said.

Everything had to be transparent and concise. It was high time for the MEC to "stop playing mind-games". He had to assure parents and teachers that everything was in order.

"The buck stops with the MEC, as the political head of the department. Learners and teachers must be protected and they must be provided with PPE. The protection of learners is non-negotiable," Mthethwa said.