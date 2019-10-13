The IFP has expressed shock and sadness at the killing of IFP town councillor Khayelihle Sithole, 30, of Msinga in Ward 1 in the Mzinyathi district. Photo: Supplied

DUNDEE - The Inkatha Freedom Party has expressed shock and sadness at the killing of town councillor Khayelihle Sithole, 30, of Msinga in Ward 1 in the Mzinyathi district, and expressed serious concern at the police's apparent inability to solve such crimes. On Thursday, October 10, shortly after the conclusion of a mayoral function in his ward, unknown assailants opened fire on him and another person, killing them both instantly, the IFP said in a statement on Sunday.

Sithole was elected as a ward coucillor in 2016 and had distinguished himself as a committed and selfless servant of the people. He was a "hard worker, a good listener, and always got things done".

Sithole was also part of the emerging generation of young leaders who tirelessly worked towards the continued and sustained growth of the IFP.

"This is a loss that the IFP feels deeply. The IFP is extremely worried at the continued killings of political office bearers in the province of KwaZulu–Natal, which generally go by unresolved. The slow pace by the SAPS [South African Police Service] and other law enforcement agencies to solve these killings is of serious concern," the IFP said.