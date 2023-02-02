IFP says NFP is showing its true colours by choosing to work with the ANC in hung municipalities

Durban – The chairperson of the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli, says they are “not surprised or shocked” that the NFP has chosen to work with the ANC-EFF alliance in hung municipalities. Ntuli said by doing so, the NFP “has again shown its true colours and where its loyalty lies”.

Ntuli’s comment on the matter comes after the EFF over the weekend set the cat among the pigeons by dumping the IFP as a coalition partner. That has left several municipalities vulnerable to major political shake-ups. On Wednesday, the NFP added its voice by saying it would join the ANC-EFF axis as the IFP has failed to deliver services and some municipalities have “collapsed” under its watch.

On Thursday Ntuli said it was not surprising to them. “The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal is not surprised or shocked by the statement released by the National Freedom Party on the current political events that are taking place in the province. “The NFP has again shown its true colours and where its loyalty lies, by picking the ANC as its partner in this province,” Ntuli said.

He said they have no formal coalition pact with the NFP. UPDATE: The chairperson of the IFP in KZN, Thami Ntuli, says they are "not surprised or shocked" that the NFP has chosen to work with the ANC-EFF alliance in hung municipalities. Ntuli says by so doing, the NFP "has again shown its true colours and where its loyalty lies." @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) February 2, 2023 This was in reference to the fact that some NFP councillors have defied their party and are voting with the IFP. “The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal wishes to state categorically that we do not currently have a formalised working arrangement with the NFP.

“Only local arrangements made at the council or municipal level are in place, which we do not intend to interfere with because of the local dynamics.” Despite that, Ntuli said they are open to talks with other political parties so that there is stability in the sphere of local government. “We are, however, open to talks with all parties to bring stability to local government and to forge ahead with our mission to provide quality service delivery to the people, as inspired by the legacy of our Founder and President Emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

“It is our view that people’s needs and that service delivery must always be at the centre of our party’s decision-making. “We must at all times, as political parties, respect the voice, and wishes of the people that voted for us,” Ntuli said. The NFP’s provincial chairperson, Zandile Myeni, said the IFP’s assertion was surprising as the latter once worked with the ANC.

She claimed that the IFP approached them after the 2021 local government elections to talk about a coalition. Later they were dumped when Narend Singh sent a message to them that the IFP has said it would never work with them. “Every time when there is a party that is working with the ANC, the IFP seems to have issues.

“Where history must be told, the Honourable Emeritus President of the IFP was serving under the government of the ANC where he was the minister of home affairs. “The former SG (secretary-general) of the IFP, which was then Honourable Reverend Musa Zondi was also the deputy under the ANC government. “Even in KwaZulu-Natal we once had the MECs who were part of the coalition government between the ANC and the IFP.

“However, people would like to politicise things if does not suit them,”’ Myeni said in response to the IFP. Meanwhile, the IFP mayor of the hotly contested City of Umhlathuze (Richards Bay-Mpangeni), Xolani Ngwezi, said they would defend the municipality and hold on to it until the 2026 local government elections. This is the municipality the EFF allegedly wanted the IFP to surrender to it and when it refused, their coalition pact fell apart.

“Maybe the EFF will again approach us and say let us work together, remember that politics is seasonal. “In politics you keep on changing your mind, changing and chopping decisions. WATCH: Mayor of the City of Umhlathuze (Richards Bay-Mpangeni), Xolani Ngwezi, says they will defend the municipality from being snatched from them. This follows a new gentlemen's pact between the ANC, EFF & NFP which has 32 seats while the IFP, DA, ACDP & FF+ have 24. @IOL pic.twitter.com/jphz5h44RA — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) February 2, 2023 “But let me assure the people of Umhlathuze that the city would not leave our hands, we will still govern it.

“We will govern it until the 2026 (local government) elections because the people of Umhlathuze decided that the ANC should not get an outright majority. “They also decided that even us as the IFP we should not get an outright majority, but we must work with other parties to govern,” Ngwezi said. [email protected]