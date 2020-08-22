IFP seeking reassurances from MEC before reopening of KwaZulu-Natal schools on Monday

Durban – The Inkatha Freedom Party has called on KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu to tell the public when substitute schoolteachers will be sent to schools and a number of other issues addressed before schooling resumes on Monday. The IFP was concerned about media reports that some school principals were still waiting for substitute teachers, extra teachers and coronavirus (Covid-19) personal protective equipment (PPE) to be delivered, IFP KwaZulu-Natal MPL and education spokesperson Thembeni Madlopha Mthethwa said in a statement on Saturday. "If such reports prove to be true, it is nothing but a recipe for disaster, and it will be an indication that the department is not ready for schools to re-open. ’’The IFP believes that it is incumbent upon the KZN MEC for education to come clean and to tell parents what learners can expect when they return to school on Monday," she said. Everything had to be transparent and concise. It was high time for the MEC to "stop playing mind games", she said, adding that he had to assure parents and teachers that everything was in order.

"The buck stops with the MEC, as the political head of the department. Learners and teachers must be protected and they must be provided with PPE. The protection of learners is non-negotiable," Mthethwa said.

The IFP wanted Mshengu to provide a clear time frame of when substitute teachers, PPE and other problems facing schools would be addressed.

’’Mshengu had to be clear on how many substitute teachers would be sent to each school; how many schools were without PPE; how would social distancing be implemented in classrooms when more grades returned to school; how would scholar transport implement social distancing; how would school feeding schemes be rolled out in all schools; and which schools were still using pit latrines.

"We cannot allow a situation where teachers are made scapegoats when things go wrong in schools. This, while the MEC and the HoD (head of department) are left off the hook while they are the culprits who failed to provide good leadership. The department of education must start doing things differently."

The IFP further called on KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala to give assurances that there were enough teachers and PPE for schools before schools were reopened on Monday, Mthethwa said.

African News Agency (ANA)