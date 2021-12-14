IFP suspends councillor accused of impregnating 14-year-old

THE Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Tuesday said it has suspended councillor Musa Sibisi, who was arrested on allegations of impregnating a 14-year-old girl, from the party with immediate effect. The IFP councillor from KwaDukuza was arrested at the weekend and released on R3 000 bail.

“Yesterday the IFP’s national executive committee (NEC) was advised of the very serious allegations against – and subsequent arrest of – the councillor and resolved that he should immediately be suspended from all party activities,” said IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said in a statement. The IFP said its KZN provincial executive committee and political oversight committee have now been tasked with investigating the allegations. They will report back to the NEC on Monday, December 20.

“The IFP takes these allegations very seriously and is committed to giving this matter the urgent and immediate attention it deserves,” said Hlengwa. “It is further our expectation that the court processes will move with the necessary speed, so justice is served swiftly. “The IFP would like to categorically state the party does not condone – and will not tolerate – any form of abuse, exploitation, or violence against women, children, and other vulnerable people, particularly from public representatives who have been appointed to serve the best interests of their communities.”