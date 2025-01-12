IFP VIP driver killed in car crash in Stanger

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has extended its condolences to the family of a VIP driver who was killed in a car crash on Saturday. IPSS Medical Rescue said the vehicle had been travelling on the N2, near Stanger on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, when the 35-year-old driver allegedly lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

"Sadly, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene. "Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased," said IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick. IFP spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said the vehicle had been assigned to the IFP President's fleet.

IFP President, Velenkosini Hlabisa, has visited the family of the deceased driver to convey his condolences and inform them of the tragic news. "Out of respect for the family's privacy as they notify other relatives, the name of the deceased will not be disclosed at this time," Hlengwa said. He added that the circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear and are currently under investigation.