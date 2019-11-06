The IFP Women’s Brigade has welcomed the life imprisonment of Sibusiso Mpungose, 44, who was handed the sentence for killing his four children in Wyebank, Durban in September.
Mpungose killed his three biological children and his stepdaughter.
“The IFPWB salutes the law enforcement agencies who tirelessly worked on the case whilst ensuring that the perpetrator faces the full wrath of the law. We further commend Judge Sharmaine Balton of the Pietermaritzburg High Court for showing no mercy to this monster who killed his children.
“His actions are unforgivable and no excuse can convince us about his actions which led to the killing of his children. Crime against women and children must always be treated as priority crimes and the ruthless perpetrators who prey on vulnerable women and children must be severely punished,” said IFWB national chairperson Princess Phumzile Buthelezi.
Buthelezi said that the Women’s Brigade was concerned about the incidents where men did not respect the rights and decisions of their female partners when they tell them that their relationship is over and then they embark on a horrific plan of revenge by killing their children.