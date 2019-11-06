IFP welcomes life sentence handed to Pinetown dad who killed children









44-year-old Sibusiso Mpungose has been sentenced to four life terms in the Pietermaritzburg High court for the murder of his four children. Picture: Zanele Zulu/ African News Agency (ANA) The IFP Women’s Brigade has welcomed the life imprisonment of Sibusiso Mpungose, 44, who was handed the sentence for killing his four children in Wyebank, Durban in September. Mpungose killed his three biological children and his stepdaughter. “The IFPWB salutes the law enforcement agencies who tirelessly worked on the case whilst ensuring that the perpetrator faces the full wrath of the law. We further commend Judge Sharmaine Balton of the Pietermaritzburg High Court for showing no mercy to this monster who killed his children. “His actions are unforgivable and no excuse can convince us about his actions which led to the killing of his children. Crime against women and children must always be treated as priority crimes and the ruthless perpetrators who prey on vulnerable women and children must be severely punished,” said IFWB national chairperson Princess Phumzile Buthelezi. Buthelezi said that the Women’s Brigade was concerned about the incidents where men did not respect the rights and decisions of their female partners when they tell them that their relationship is over and then they embark on a horrific plan of revenge by killing their children.

Buthelezi urged the parole board to ensure that Mpungose spends his whole sentence in jail without any chance of getting a parole.

“This is a serious crime which saw potential future leaders’ lives put to an end by an animal whom they trusted and loved as their father. The only reasonable sentence would be a long-term incarceration.

“The minimum punishment that society will be happy with is to see him serving his jail term. It does not get any more serious than murder and there is no hierarchy in terms of which life is more important than another. There should be no "untouchables" in our country as our constitution guarantees that all people are equal before the law,” said Buthelezi.

She added that people like Mpungose had no place in society and that “society should be weeded out of such monsters”.

“To release Mpungose with a parole will be an insult to our society and our criminal justice as a whole. Our justice system will be seen to be promoting lawlessness and encouraging other men to see it fit that they can just kill their children without any fear of facing reprisal from the law,” said Buthelezi.