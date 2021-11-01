’I’m sorry this is South Africa’, IEC official tells couple after their updated details are not reflected in their voting district

Durban – Despite the government's promise of a free and fair election, a Durban couple has been left frustrated after they were turned away when their details did not reflect on the voter’s roll in their district. This was despite both husband and wife updating their details in person at a site set up during the Voter Registration Weekend. The woman, who declined to be named, said she and her husband went to the voting station to update their information as they had moved since the last election.

“We were assured by the IEC officials that all was fine. We didn’t receive an SMS confirming the update but officials told them not to worry. “Alas. Arrive to vote this morning and are told to go and vote in Tongaat. When we explained we’d changed our details and had re-registered to vote in the new voting district we had moved to… we’re met with surprised looks,” she said. She said officials at the voting site tried to assist but they were told the station did not have MEC 7 forms.

According to the IEC, in circumstances there were voters whose registration details could not be captured or updated before the voters’ roll was certified for use in this election, MEC 7 forms were supplied. “In order to ensure their participation, these voters will be permitted to vote as though their details were on the voters roll segment of the voting district in which they present themselves. This arrangement is authorised in terms of section 7(2) of the Municipal Electoral Act, which allows for a voter to be allowed to vote on presenting proof that they had applied for registration before the proclamation of an election. Competent proof for facilitating the participation of these voters is the pre-approved MEC 7 lists compiled by the Commission," the IEC explained. The resident said IEC officials were unable to assist them further and they left.

“Almost every second person in the Blythedale queue had the same issue. System not updated despite making the effort to re-register. We said we’d try again later and the official says: ’I’m so sorry. But, ke. This is South Africa.” So, so disappointing. One tries so hard to see the good, but things like this… South African Government, no. We can do better. Surely. How many others would have this issue?" the woman said. In other areas, some residents were leaving after having to wait in long queues. In Glenwood, a resident claimed that the elderly and disabled were not being seen to on time. Some claimed that IEC officials were alternating by allowing younger voters to go into the stations first.

The IEC said it was aware of hiccups at some voting stations. "We are aware of challenges in certain polling stations and all issues are receiving our attention. Ensuring that South Africans exercise their democratic right, safely and with as little disruption as possible remains our top priority," the IEC said. Voting stations opened at 7am and will remain open until 9pm.